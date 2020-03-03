CAMPA-NAJJAR AND ISSA HEAD TO RUN-OFF IN NOVEMBER IN RACE TO FILL HUNTER’S SEAT

By Miriam Raftery

March 3, 2020 (San Diego) – With 42.5% of precincts reporting in the 50th Congressional district seat vacated by the resignation of disgraced Congressman Duncan D. Hunter, Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar is leading with 34.4% of the vote and appears headed for a run-off in November against former Congressman Darrell Issa, who has 24.7% of the road.

Republicans Carl DeMaio, a conservative radio host, and State Senator Brian Jones, have 21.1% and 10.7% respectively. Marissa Calderon, a Democrat who dropped out of the race, still received 5.2%. Four other candidates scored in low single digits.

Campa-Najjar has run on the slogan “country over party.” Though he worked in the Obama administration, he has positioned himself as a moderate Democrat on issues such as guns, while proposing to phase in a Medicare for those who want it option that would allow people younger than 65 an option to buy into Medicare early, among other reforms.

Issa has touted his support of President Donald Trump immigration and border security, trade and more . Issa’s appointment by Trump to a trade position, however, was rejected by the Republican-controlled Senate due to a failed FBI background check. Issa drew criticisms of gay-bashing during the campaign after sending out mailers referencing DeMaio as a gay man.

The district has been represented by Republicans for decades, first by Duncan Hunter Sr. and later by his son, Duncan D. Hunter. The latter pled guilty to a federal corruption charge for spending campaign funds on personal uses; he is awaiting sentencing later this month.