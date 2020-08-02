CAMPA-NAJJAR WINS STRAW POLL BY BUSINESS GROUP AFTER CANDIDATE FORUM FOR 50TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

East County News Service

February 8, 2020 (Valley Center) – Following a debate among the top four-polling candidates in the 50th Congressional District, the Valley Center Business Association and Valley Roadrunner newspaper released a press release with results of a straw poll. The poll found Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar “dominated with 61% of the vote,” earning more votes than all three of his Republican opponents combined in the race to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Duncan Hunter's resignation.

THE TALLY

• 61% – Ammar Campa-Najjar (D)



• 22% – Carl DeMaio (R)



• 9% – Brian Jones (R)



• 8% – Darrell Issa (R)

View the full debate: https://www.facebook.com/valleycenter/videos/186686705769417/

According to the press release, “While an unofficial poll, this victory aligns with recent polling the past few months showing Campa-Najjar’s consolidation of his party base while Republicans battle it out. DeMaio came away with a big victory over his party rivals, but this race has one month to go with voting just starting.”

There are a total of nine candidates in the race to fill the seat formerly held by Rep.Hunter, who resigned after pleading guilty to a federal corruption charge. (Marissa Calderon, a Democrat, has dropped out and endorsed Campa-Najjar, though her name remains on the ballot.) The other candidates, not included in the forum or poll, are former Navy Seal Nate Wilkins, a Republican, Peace and Freedom Party candidate Jose Cortes, a community organizer, and three no party preference candidates: organizational development consultant Helen Horvath, entertainment professional Lucinda Jahn, and loan officer/farmer Henry Ota.

On February 14, five of the candidates will participate in a candidate debate hosted by the San Diego Association of Realtors. Helen Horvath qualified for the SDAR debate, along with the four candidates who participated in the Valley Center forum.

The top-two vote getters in the March 3 primary will advance to the November general election.