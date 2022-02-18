CAMPO DAY: RELIVE THE WILD WEST, MILITARY HISTORY AND MORE ON APRIL 30

By Miriam Raftery

February 18, 2022 (Campo) – You’re invited to experience the history and heritage of San Diego’s East County during Campo Day. The event will take place on Saturday, April 30 at four separate locations encompassing the community’s colorful past which includes a historic railway, Wild West shootout, Native Americans, pioneers, cowboy skills, Buffalo soldiers, a cavalry camp and living military history. There’s also an evening dance.

Specifically, the Campo venues and events at the event organized by the Mountain Empire Historical Society include:

Pacific Southwest Railway Museum, 750 Depot St.

Activities include train rides, historical displays, vintage vehicles and vendors

Motor Transport Museum, 31949 Highway 94

Vintage vehicles and historical displays

Gaskill Brothers Stone Store Museum, 31130 Highway 94

Displays include local history of Indians, pioneers, and the U.S. cavalry. This was also the site of the infamous Campo gunfight, in which townspeople banded together to defend against banditos.

Camp Lockett Event & Equestrian Facility, 799 Forrest Gate Rd.

Living military history, U.S. Cavalry Museum, Barrel racing, team branding, mutton busting, trail challenge, food, vendors and an evening dance.

For more information, check https://visitcampo.com/.