CAMPO ROAD DISPENSARY SHUT DOWN

May 29, 2021 (Spring Valley) -- Five people are under arrest after an illegal marijuana dispensary was shut down in the unincorporated area of Spring Valley. Felony charges will be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office against four men and one woman arrested at the site.

On Thursday around 5:00 p.m., members of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Narcotics and Gangs Division, with assistance of deputies from Lakeside Sheriff's Crime Suppression Teams and members of the Special Enforcement Detail (SED), served a search warrant in the 10500 block of Campo Road in Spring Valley.

The warrant was part of an investigation by Sheriff's Detectives of illegal marijuana dispensaries in San Diego County and is the latest in a string of illegal dispensaries in Spring Valley that have been raided and closed.

Detectives seized the following during the search:

35 pounds of marijuana

35 pounds of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape products

65 pounds of THC infused edibles

20 pounds of concentrated Butane Hash Oil, (BHO) and hash

181 THC infused drinks

25 psilocybin laced candy bars

$8,000 in U.S. Currency

Two firearms

Investigators discovered several THC infused edibles which falsely appeared to be legitimate name brand chips and candies.

“It is not uncommon for unlicensed and unregulated cannabis dispensaries to market their dangerous products to children. Additionally, THC infused food products closely resembling well-known name brands may be inadvertently consumed, creating potential health and safety risks,” says Lieutenant Nancy Blanco with the Narcotics Task Force.

San Diego County's Code Compliance Team noted several violations in the building creating a danger to its occupants. Code Compliance asked San Diego Gas and Electric to cut off power to the entire property until dangers can be mitigated.

The warrant follows community concerns about illegal dispensaries near schools and residential areas.