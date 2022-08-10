CANDIDATE FILING PERIOD FOR LOCAL ELECTIONS CLOSES ON AUGUST 12

By Elijah McKee

Photo: former Councilmember Kristine Alessio will challenge La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis.

August 10, 2022 (San Diego's East County) — Each city in East County will have elected seats up for grabs in the approaching November election — but the deadline to file for candidacy ends this week on August 12.

Along with each city’s elected positions, filing periods for school, fire and water districts will close too, as well as community planning groups.

Incumbents can be granted a five-day extension for filing their nomination, but time is almost up for challengers and political newcomers. Those interested in running for an office can refer to the appropriate city or board clerk for nomination paperwork.

Local councils and staff members have a wide scope of impact on ground-level development and policy changes that matter to residents, as they are tasked with designing priorities and implementing budgets. City council terms are typically four years, while staff positions may be longer.

ECM asked East County's four cities for information on who has filed to run so far. Below are the responses.

The city with the most seats up for reelection is La Mesa: the Mayoral seat held by Mark Arapostathis is up for reelection, as are two councilmember seats currently held by Laura Lothian and Bill Baber, plus the City Treasurer position held by Eldon Vogt.

Mayor Arapostathis has filed to run for reelection and will face a challenge from former Councilmember Kristine Alessio, who has qualified for the ballot.

Councilmember Baber has announced he will not run for reelection, creating an open seat. So far, Lothian and four other candidates have retrieved councilmember nomination paperwork: Kathleen Brand, Mejgan Afshan, Tony Orlando, and Patricia Dillard, but only Brand has qualified for the ballot as of now.

Two have pulled paperwork for the treasurer position, and so far one has qualified.

To monitor the full list of candidates in La Mesa as it becomes updated, click here.

Lemon Grove has two City Council terms ending, with those of Jennifer Mendoza and Jerry Jones coming to their fourth year. Mendoza will run again, but Jones has signaled this may be his last year on the Council as he considers retirement.

No official nominations have yet been disclosed by the City of Lemon Grove, although some potential new candidates are beginning to campaign, such as Jessyka Heredia, Stephanie Klein, and Alysson Snow.

In El Cajon, both Mayor Bill Wells and District One Councilmember Gary Kendrick are up for reelection. According to City Clerk Angela Cortez, several other people have picked up forms but none have submitted them to qualify for the ballot yet.

In Santee, District One Councilmember Rob McNelis and Vice Mayor Ronn Hall, who represents District Two, are both up for reelection. Each incumbent has filed for candidacy in what is an otherwise empty field, as of now.

All nominations will be finalized after the filing period closes on Friday, August 12. For more information on filing to run for office, visit the San Diego Registrar of Voters Filing Guide here.