CANDIDATES FOR SHERIFF TO APPEAR THURSDAY IN VIRTUAL FORUM

Martinez and Myers to present their visions for the Sheriff's Department, answer questions from frontline Deputies

East County News Service

August 25, 2021 (San Diego) -- The 2022 Sheriff's Race kicks off Thursday with candidates appearing at their first forum on August 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. hosted by the Deputy Sheriff's Association (DSA) of San Diego County.

Both candidates have years of experience in the San Diego County Sheriff’s organization: Kelly Martinez, current Undersheriff, and retired Sheriff’s Commander Dave Myers.

The event will be live-streamed on the DSA’s Facebook Page.

For more information about the candidates and their positions, including biographies and written questionnaire responses, visit the DSA’s Sheriff’s race website at https://dsasd.org/sheriff2022/