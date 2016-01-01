Candlelight vigil, funeral procession held for fallen LMPD Officer Lauren Craven

East County News Service

Oct. 29, 2025 (La Mesa) -- This past week has marked one of the most challenging stretches of time for the La Mesa Police Department as it mourns the loss of fallen La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven.

Candlelight vigil photos by Karen Pearlman

Craven, 25, died the night of Monday, Oct. 20 in San Diego's Grantville area, on Interstate 8 near Fairmount Avenue. She was returning from San Diego's Central Jail and stopped to assist a motorist who had been in an accident on the freeway.

As she was helping the motorist, Craven was hit by a Toyota Camry, along with the motorist she was assisting, De'Veonte Morris, in a suspected DUI crash. Morris, 19, was killed in the same crash Craven was.

The driver of the car suspected in the DUI crash that happened around 10:30 p.m. is Antonio Alcantar, 38, a La Mesa resident.

In all, five vehicles were involved in the Monday night crashes on the freeway, with two dead and several others hospitalized with various injuries.

On the night of Monday, Oct. 27, the La Mesa Police Department held a candlelight vigil to honor Craven. Craven's colleagues and friends shared memories of the young officer and talked about how she was a quiet leader.

One friend said she hoped people would not dwell on what happened at the end of Craven's life, but rather stay focused on all that she had accomplished before being struck and killed.

Attendees were given candles until they ran out and those without candles were prompted to use the flashlights on their cellphones in a moment of silence.

Lana Del Ray's "Say Yes to Heaven" was then played on a loudspeaker.

The following morning, vehicles driven by more than 700 first responders were part of a funeral procession motorcade from Mission Valley in San Diego to Skyline Church in Rancho San Diego, where Craven was eulogized and memorialized.

Photos from La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven's funeral via screenshot from Skyline Church video

With bagpipes playing outside the church, uniformed officers lined up in formation as a group of pallbearers carried Craven's casket.

The service went more than two hours and was livestreamed on YouTube and through Skyline Church. There was a 21-gun salute outside and an “end of watch” call for Craven over the police radio.