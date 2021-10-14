CANDLELIGHT VIGIL HELD IN SANTEE FOR PLANE CRASH VICTIMS

Story and photos by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Oct. 19, 2021 (Santee) A candlelight vigil was held late last week in Santee near the site of the October 11 plane crash that killed an on-duty UPS driver, Steve Krueger and the pilot, Dr. Sagata Das, of Yuma. The plane crash destroyed two homes.

The vigil had hundreds of attendees including neighbors, community members, dozens of UPS employees, and city officials.

Jeff Krueger, Steve’s brother, spoke during the vigil, “Steve would not want anyone to be upset about his passing." He passed along an anecdote to the residents who knew his brother from his UPS route. “Every Thursday we would meet at Lakeside’s Boll Weevil,” he said. “He would tell stories. He loved working for all you (Santee) guys.”

Krueger noted that Barking Lot, a pet rescue organization, will be adding a feature to its website at http://thebarkinglot.net/ for those who wish to donate in honor of his brother. “This will help to celebrate his life.”

United Parcel Service (UPS) held a moment of silence to honor Steve Krueger, who worked for UPS for decades and was

months away from retiring. Tens of UPS employees showed up at the candlelight vigil to honor one of their own.

“He was a happy guy, good driver, and very dependable,” said UPS driver Damon Hartmann.

“I covered his route about 5-6 years ago,” said UPS driver Richie La Costa. “He was a great guy---loved by all.”

“He had everything lined up,” UPS employee Marvin Williams said of Steve Krueger’s retirement plans. He noted that he had prepared a new home for himself and set his date of retirement for an easy transition. “We were the old-timers in the building,” added Williams, who is also preparing for retirement.

Dr. Sagata Das, a father of two on staff at Yuma Regional Medical Center, was flying a familiar route from Yuma, Arizona to Montgomery Field in San Diego when the crash ocurred. Dr. Bharat Magu, the hospital’s chief medical officer, in a statement last week said the “community has lost an exceptional physician, colleague and friend, a man who dedicated his life and career to caring for patients,” adding that Das was a “highly disciplined physician who thrived on each opportunity to improve care for heart patients.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for each of the families that lost their homes in the crash. The Morris family sustained injuries.

Below is the link for Maria and Phil Morris:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-maria-and-phil-rebuild-their-life?member=14526657&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

The GoFundMe for the couple, Courtney and Cody Campbell, who lost their home (but were not home at the time of the crash) is below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/courtney-and-cody-fire-relief-fund?utm_source...