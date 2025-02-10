CANNED TUNA RECALLED DUE TO BOTULISM RISK: PRODUCTS SOLD AT MAJOR RETAILERS

East County News Service
February 10, 2025 (El Segundo) – Tri-Union Seafoods has recalled canned tuna products sold under the Trader Joe’s, Van Camp’s, Genova and H-E-B brands due to defective pull-top resulting in leakage and potential contamination with botulism, a deadly toxin. The products were sold in many states, including Genova 5 oz. cans sold in California at Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B, Public, Harris Teeter and independent retailers. Retailers in other states include Trader Joe’s and Costco.
Consumers are warned not to eat the recalled products, even the tuna does not look or smell bad. If you did consume a recalled tuna product, seek immediate medical attention if you feel unwell, since botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported, however, and the recall is out of an abundance of caution to protect public safety.
Recalled products include specific can codes and Best if Used By dates indicated on the bottom of the cans, and UPC numbers listed below.
If you have a recalled tuna can, please return it to the retailer for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product. Consumers can contact Tri-Union Seafoods at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 833-374-0171, if they have any questions or to request replacement product. The toll-free number hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.
This recall does not impact any other Tri-Union Seafoods products, as no other product packaging was impacted by this potential defect. Tri-Union Seafoods is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards.
Tri-Union Seafoods advises that consumers in possession of any product with the below Lot Codes should dispose of the product. Below is a list of specific Lots impacted:
|
Description
|
UPC
|
Can Code
|
Best if Used By Date
|
Genova
|
Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz
|
4800000215
|
S94N 42K
|
12/12/2027
|
S94N 43K
|
12/12/2027
|
S94N 44K
|
12/12/2027
|
S94N D1L
|
1/24/2028
|
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz
|
4800013265
|
S84N D1N
|
1/13/2028
|
S84N D2M
|
1/17/2028
|
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack
|
4800073265
|
S84N 41M
|
12/13/2027
|
S84N 42M
|
12/13/2027
|
S84N 42N
|
12/13/2027
|
S84N 43N
|
12/13/2027
|
S84N D1L
|
1/21/2028
|
S84N D1L
|
1/23/2028
|
S84N D3L
|
1/24/2028
|
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 7.0 oz 6 Pack
|
4800063267
|
S84N D1D
|
1/21/2028
|
S84N D1D
|
1/23/2028
|
S84N D3D
|
1/23/2028
|
S84N D1D
|
1/27/2028
|
S84N D2D
|
1/27/2028
|
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz
|
4800013275
|
S88N D1M
|
1/17/2028
|
Van Camp's Seafood
|
Van Camp's Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5.0 oz
|
4800025015
|
S83N 45K
|
12/2/2027
|
Van Camp's Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5 oz 4 Pack
|
4800075015
|
S83N 45K
|
12/2/2027
|
Trader Joe's
|
Trader Joe's Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil
|
51403
|
S74N D2M
|
1/10/2028
|
Trader Joe's Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil
|
99287
|
S94N D3N
|
1/13/2028
|
S94N D4N
|
1/13/2028
|
Trader Joe's Solid White Tuna in Water
|
99285
|
S92N D1L
|
1/9/2028
|
S92N D2L
|
1/9/2028
|
Trader Joe's Solid White Water Low Sodium
|
95836
|
S91N 41K
|
12/12/2027
|
S91N 43M
|
12/13/2027
|
S91N 44M
|
12/13/2027
|
Trader Joe's Solid White Water No Salt Added
|
99284
|
S90N D2N
|
1/8/2028
|
S90N D1M
|
1/9/2028
|
S90N D2N
|
1/9/2028
|
H-E-B
|
H-E-B Solid White Tuna in Water 5.0 oz 4 Pack
|
4122043345
|
S9FA 45K
|
12/12/2027
|
S9FA 46K
|
12/12/2027
Recent comments