CANNED TUNA RECALLED DUE TO BOTULISM RISK: PRODUCTS SOLD AT MAJOR RETAILERS

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

February 10, 2025 (El Segundo) – Tri-Union Seafoods has recalled canned tuna products sold under the Trader Joe’s, Van Camp’s, Genova and H-E-B brands due to defective pull-top resulting in leakage and potential contamination with botulism, a deadly toxin.  The products were sold in many states, including Genova 5 oz. cans sold in California at Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B, Public, Harris Teeter and independent retailers.  Retailers in other states include Trader Joe’s and Costco.

Consumers are warned not to eat the recalled products, even the tuna does not look or smell bad. If you did consume a recalled tuna product, seek immediate medical attention if you feel unwell, since botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.  No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported, however, and the recall is out of an abundance of caution to protect public safety.

Recalled products include specific can codes and Best if Used By dates indicated on the bottom of the cans, and UPC numbers listed below.

If you have a recalled tuna can, please return it to the retailer for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product. Consumers can contact Tri-Union Seafoods at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 833-374-0171, if they have any questions or to request replacement product. The toll-free number hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

This recall does not impact any other Tri-Union Seafoods products, as no other product packaging was impacted by this potential defect. Tri-Union Seafoods is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards.

Tri-Union Seafoods advises that consumers in possession of any product with the below Lot Codes should dispose of the product. Below is a list of specific Lots impacted:

 

Description

UPC

Can Code

Best if Used By Date

Genova

Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz

4800000215

S94N 42K

12/12/2027

S94N 43K

12/12/2027

S94N 44K

12/12/2027

S94N D1L

1/24/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz

4800013265

S84N D1N

1/13/2028

S84N D2M

1/17/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack

4800073265

S84N 41M

12/13/2027

S84N 42M

12/13/2027

S84N 42N

12/13/2027

S84N 43N

12/13/2027

S84N D1L

1/21/2028

S84N D1L

1/23/2028

S84N D3L

1/24/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 7.0 oz 6 Pack

4800063267

S84N D1D

1/21/2028

S84N D1D

1/23/2028

S84N D3D

1/23/2028

S84N D1D

1/27/2028

S84N D2D

1/27/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz

4800013275

S88N D1M

1/17/2028

Van Camp's Seafood

Van Camp's Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5.0 oz

4800025015

S83N 45K

12/2/2027

Van Camp's Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5 oz 4 Pack

4800075015

S83N 45K

12/2/2027

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil

51403

S74N D2M

1/10/2028

Trader Joe's Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil

99287

S94N D3N

1/13/2028

S94N D4N

1/13/2028

Trader Joe's Solid White Tuna in Water

99285

S92N D1L

1/9/2028

S92N D2L

1/9/2028

Trader Joe's Solid White Water Low Sodium

95836

S91N 41K

12/12/2027

S91N 43M

12/13/2027

S91N 44M

12/13/2027

Trader Joe's Solid White Water No Salt Added

99284

S90N D2N

1/8/2028

S90N D1M

1/9/2028

S90N D2N

1/9/2028

H-E-B

H-E-B Solid White Tuna in Water 5.0 oz 4 Pack

4122043345

S9FA 45K

12/12/2027

S9FA 46K

12/12/2027
 
SOURCE:  Tri-Union Seafoods

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons