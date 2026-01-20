Cans of tuna recalled due to botulism sent to major retailers including California

East County News Service

January 20, 2026 (San Diego) – Cans of Genova yellowfin tuna that were recalled due to potentially fatal botulism were inadvertently shipped to stores by a distributor, including Safeway, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions in California. An earlier recall included some sold under the Trader Joe’s label in California.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a warning for consumers. The recall was issued by Tri-Union Seafoods after the company found that the distributor had shipped quarantined products.

The initial voluntary recall was issued after the supplier found that easy-open pull tab can lids on some products had a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. See Original Press Release.

The impacted products were distributed to limited retail stores as follows:

Meijer – Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin

Giant Foods – Maryland and Virginia

Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions – California

Recalled products included 5-ounce cans of Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive oil, as well as four-packs of the tuna in olive oil and extra-virgin olive oil, including some with sea salt. Consumers should not use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention.

For a list of UPC codes, sell-by dates and product numbers, see Tri-Union Seafoods Identifies Additional Quantities of Recalled Genova® Tuna at Limited Retailers Due to Inadvertent Distribution of Previously Recalled Product | FDA.

If you have a recalled tuna can, return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product. Consumers can contact Tri-Union Seafoods at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 833-374-0171, if they have any questions or to request replacement product. The toll-free number is staffed Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.