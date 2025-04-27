CARMEN LUCAS, TRIBAL ELDER AND EDUCATOR, TO SPEAK IN ALPINE JUNE 8

East County News Service

April 27, 2025 (Alpine) – Carmen Lucas is a respected Kwaaymii Laguna elder, consultant, tribal monitor, educator and lifelong advcoate for Native American heritage preservation.

She will be sharing her story, teachings and vision for the future of tribal cultural preservation at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 8 at the Alpine Women’s Club (2166 Alpine Blvd. in Alpine) at an event hosted by the Alpine Historical Society.

She has spent nearly 30 years working in cultural resource management as well as serving as caretaker of her ancestral homeland, Lucas Ranch.

Guided by her father, the late Tom Lucas, she has dedicated her life to protecting sacred sites, ancestral remains, and cultural landscapes throughout Southern California.

Her work includes co-authoring successful nominations in the National Register of Historic Places, promoting use of non-invasive preservation technologies, and mentoring new generations of tribal monitors. Admission to this event is free, though donations are appreciated. RSVPs are requested to assure enough seating.

You can RSVP by calling Corinne at (619) 417-1306 or emailing info@alpinehistory.org