CARVANA TO BUILD A VENDING MACHINE SALES ROOM TOWER IN ESCONDIDO

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Photo courtesy of Carvana, Inc.)

Jan. 24, 2021 (Escondido) -- Carvana, Inc., a used car online dealership, will be expanding with a vending machine style car tower in Escondido. Last fall zoning was approved for the unique car “sales room” by city officials.

Most associate vending machines with candy and chips but the proposed tower, at Hale Avenue and Tulip Street in Escondido, will feature cars and to some, it is the new school way of car shopping. The vending machine used car “lot” will be a 75-foot-tower and hold 32 cars, on eight levels, according to Carvana officials.

The company already has vending machines in other locations in the country. This will be the their third location in California. Currently, Carvana has towers in Ontario and Westminster.

The estimated opening date is late 2021 or early 2022. The Escondido City Council approved zoning changes last fall that facilitated the project.

According to the company’s corporate site. the most popular brands are: Jeep Wrangler, Tesla Model 3, Ford Mustang, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Toyota 4Runner, Dodge Challenger, Ford Explorer, Jeep Renegade, Nissan Altima, Subaru WRX, Ford Edge, Honda Pilot, Honda Civic type r, Audi Q5, BMW i3, Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, and the Nissan Leaf.

Carvana, Inc. is an online retailer that sells used cars, trucks, and SUVs. You can pre-order, then take the vehicle for a test drive before signing the vehicle registration. According to Consumer Reports,

Carvana conducts a 150-point inspection to ensure quality. The cars have no reported accidents, no frame damage and no fire or flood damage. Carvana backs this with a 100-day or 4,189-mile limited warranty. You can also trade in a vehicle and get financing.

For perspective on Carvana, Inc. from Consumer Affairs visit: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/automotive/carvana.html#:~:text=For%20pickup%2C%20Carvana%20has%20a,it%20for%20a%20test%20drive.

A YouTube videos on buying a car online using the vending machine for pickup can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fviwQZMwXfg

To find out more about Carvana, Inc. visit the company’s website at: https://www.carvana.com/about-us .