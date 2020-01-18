CARZIS CHARGED AND RELEASED: ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR FEB. 24

By Miriam Raftery

File photo: Peter Carzis addressing La Mesa City Council i 2016

January 23, 2020 (La Mesa) – The District Attorney’s office has charged Peer Carzis, 76, owner of Peter’s Mens Apparel in La Mesa, with one count of felony vandalism and three counts of misdemeanor battery stemming from an altercation with members of the media on January 20th. Videos posted at multiple media sights showed Carzis punching and pushing several photographers, also destroying a $7,000 camera.

An additional misdemeanor charge of committing a lewd act in public on January 18 was also issued against Carzis.A video that went viral on social media appeared to show Carzis reaching under a woman's shirt to fondle her breasts while she was straddling his lap on a sidewalk in front of his store in the La Mesa downtown village.

Carzis, 76, was released from custody per a directive from the D.A.’s office, says Lt. Greg Runge with La Mesa Police Dept. Carzis is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 24. It is unclear whether he may return to his store pending his arraignment.

Court records reveal a history of criminal and civil complaints against Carzis. He pled guilty to a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge in 2013. That same year, a former neighbor filed a restraining order accusing Carzis of smearing dog feces on her garage and cursing at her, CBS 8 reports. Then in 2015, a tenant also filed a restraining order indicated Carzis threatened him with physical harm; the tenant indicated he had to move out to protect his safety.