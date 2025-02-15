CASA DE ORO ALLIANCE HOSTS COMMUNITY DIALOGUE ON FLOOD ISSUES FEB. 25 IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

February 15, 2025 (Spring Valley) -- The Casa de Oro Alliance invites members of the community who have been affected by flooding to a community dialogue to help bring the community together and build resilience.

The event is Tuesday, February 25 at San Diego Youth Services’ auditorium, 3845 Spring Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977, starting with free tacos (for those who RSVP) from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by an interactive discussion and activities from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



This event is co-sponsored by the Spring Valley Community Alliance, San Diego Youth Services, and Dr. Allison Brownlee at Stronger Together Community Services.

The event page states, “Are you concerned about flooding, water runoff, or inadequate storm channels in our community? Are you frustrated that “nothing seems to get done”? Let’s come together to build solutions!”

Please RSVP.