CASA DE ORO BIBLE CHURCH JOINS OWNERSHIP AT FAITH HOUSE SOBER LIVING, LOOKS TO ELEVATE SPIRITUAL SIDE OF RECOVERY

Pastor Joins Forces With Thank You Heroes Home Rebate Program to Maximize Facility

May 23, 2021 (Lakeside) -- Case De Oro Bible Church has become part owners in "Faith House," a sober living facility in Lakeside designed to assist those specifically coming out of incarceration or military service and break the cycle of addiction. Pastor Bob Lott has been working with Thank You Heroes Home Rebate Program, who assisted with the creation of Faith House and is now facilitating the church's purchase into the project.

"Faith House is an extension of our overall ministry," said Lott. "So many individuals battling addiction also face a crisis of faith and spirituality in their recovery. Becoming more involved with Faith House and elevating the spiritual side of sober living through personal one on one ministry, spiritually-based group activities and increased prayer and faith offerings can give these individuals the boost they need to successfully transition to a sober life," Lott said.

Much of Faith House's focus will continue to be on assisting those coming out of incarceration and veterans facing PTSD. "People coming out of an institutional setting or facing severe trauma after military service often need more guidance and support when it comes to overcoming addiction. We pride ourselves in ministering to those who often need a second (or third) chance," Pastor Lott said.

The Thank You Heroes Home Rebate program originally provided downpayment assistance to launch Faith House in January 2020 and now is working with Casa De Oro Bible Church to refinance the property and bring the church in as co-owners. "The entire Thank You Heroes team is dedicated to the principles of community support, engagement and faith," said Program Director Aaron Moore. "We are passionate about assisting those in need and providing the tools required to successfully journey into the next chapter of their lives," he added.

Moving forward, Thank You Heroes Home Rebate Program hopes to invest in and support additional faith-based sober living facilities throughout the region.

For individuals interested in learning more about Faith House and its spiritually-based sober living services, please call 619-655-8702.

