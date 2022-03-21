CASA DE PICO NAMED BEST RESTAURANT IN EAST COUNTY

Iconic Diane Powers restaurant honored by San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce

East County News Service

March 21, 2022 (La Mesa) - Diane Powers’ Mexican restaurant Casa de Pico has been named the “Best Restaurant in East County” by the members of the San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce, awarded during the chamber’s 110th annual East County Honors ceremony on February 27.

For over a century, the San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce has remained a strong voice on business, education and community issues of interest to the East County region of San Diego County.

Casa de Pico has been transporting its customers back to Mexico and serving delicious Mexican cuisine to people living and visiting the San Diego region since 1971 at its original location in San Diego’s Old Town State Park. In 2005, Casa de Pico relocated to La Mesa’s Grossmont Center, bringing its vibrant colors and hacienda-like atmosphere to East County.

“I want to thank the members of the East County Chamber of Commerce for this award,” said Casa de Pico Owner and Operator Diane Powers. “I am so proud of every person who has made Casa de Pico the beloved dining destination it is today, and we are all proud to be part of the East County business community.”

The iconic Mexican restaurant has received numerous awards and accolades throughout its 50-year history. Recent recognitions, in addition to this latest honor from the East County Chamber, include “Best Mexican Restaurant” by the readers of The San Diego Union-Tribune and the La Mesa Courier in 2021, as well as “Best Mexican Restaurant” by the readers of the Mission Times Courier in 2022.

Casa de Pico is one of three dining destinations in Powers’ family of eateries serving fine Mexican cuisine throughout San Diego County, which also includes Casa Guadalajara in Old Town and Casa de Bandini in The Forum in Carlsbad.

About the Bazaar del Mundo Restaurant Group

Diane Powers’ restaurants Casa Guadalajara, Casa de Pico and Casa de Bandini have earned numerous awards, including the Gold Medallion Award by the San Diego Restaurant Association, the “Award of Excellence” by Zagat Surveys and several first-place prizes at the Ensenada International Seafood Fair. The restaurants have also been named, “Best Mexican Restaurant” by The San Diego Union-Tribune, San Diego Home Garden/Lifestyles and San Diego Magazine and as one of the “50 Best Hispanic Restaurants” in the nation by Hispanic magazine.

All locations reflect Powers' love of delicious Mexican flavors as well as her design expertise, creative use of brilliant festive color and adherence to the spirit of the Latin American marketplace and Mexican flavors. Powers has traveled throughout the world to acquire unusual merchandise and decor for her restaurants, as well as impressive artifacts for the gorgeous courtyards and exterior environments. For more information, visit www.bazaardelmundo.com.

