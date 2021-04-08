CASH, GUNS AND $6 MILLION WORTH OF MARJUANA SEIZED AT ILLEGAL SPRING VALLEY DISPENSARY

East County News Service

April 8, 2021 (Spring Valley) - A search warrant was served at an illegal marijuana dispensary located in the 10600 block of Willie Baker Way in Spring Valley on Wednesday, April 7 around 11:20 a.m.

Sheriff's Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station Crime Suppression Team along with assistance from the Lakeside Sheriff's Substation and the Imperial Beach Sheriff's Substation served the search warrant.

Approximately 3,000 pounds of raw marijuana and marijuana products were seized with an estimated street value in excess of $6 million.

Also seized was more than $5,000 in cash, four handguns and one shotgun.

San Diego County Code Compliance, SDG&E and a San Miguel Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Marshal were on scene to inspect the business. The Deputy Fire Marshal noted a number of violations and issued a notice of violation along with a stop work order. Code Compliance noted a number of ordinance violations and is conducting their own investigation.

SDG&E removed power from the business due to the violations noted.

The warrant follows community concerns about illegal marijuana dispensaries operating near schools and residential areas, including several that have been the site of shootings and robberies.

“We want to assure those we serve the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is listening to the community and recognizes the negative impact illegal marijuana dispensaries have on our neighborhoods,” says Sgt. Zheath Sanchez with the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station.

“These unregulated facilities attract criminals involved in other illicit drugs, and are often the catalyst for violent crime, property crime, and financial crime that affect residents and other local businesses. Products sold at unlicensed facilities are cultivated and manufactured using processes which may be harmful to consumers and are often marketed to children, creating a public safety hazard,” Sgt. Sanchez adds.

