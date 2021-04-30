CASH PRIZES FOR COVID-19 ESSAY CONTEST

East County News Service

April 8, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- The East County Leadership Council (ECLC) is sponsoring an essay contest to better understand how COVID-19 has affected young people including academically, in their college plans, and career choices. This contest is open to high school juniors and seniors, and college freshman. Awards are as follows:

Cash Prizes:

$250 1st Place

$100 2nd Place

Three 3rd Place prizes of $50 each

Paste your essay into the body of an e-mail. (E-mails with attachments will not be considered.) In your email please include your phone number, the name of the school you attend, your grade level, and, if you wish, your social media handles.

Finalists will be required to submit a picture within 48 hours of being notified.

Winners grant East County Leadership Council (ECLC) right of first publication. All entrants grant ECLC non-exclusive rights to share and/or publish their entries. All entrants may later publish their essays elsewhere in part or in whole, however, such publication must acknowledge their published essay as an ECLC essay contest participant.

To ensure impartiality, essays will be judged blind. In other words, names and social media handles will not be revealed to judges.

Essays will be evaluated according to these four criteria:

1. Identify and discuss key challenges you face because of COVID-19. For example, how the pandemic affected your academic performance (college admission, tests, etc.), your participation in sports, your health, and your ability to achieve your goals.

2. Articulate productive solutions for affected individuals and groups.

3. Describe any positive effect that COVID-19 has had on your life.

4. Spelling and grammar.

Maximum length is 2,000 words.

Due date: April 30, 2021

Winners announced publicly: May 21, 2021

Publishing dates: May 21: 3rd Place (x3). May 22: 2nd Place. May 23: 1st Place.