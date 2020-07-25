CASI CIELO FARM AND WINERY ADDS WALKING TOURS

By Miriam Raftery

July 25, 2020 (Jamul) - Casi Cielo Farm and Winery in Jamul now offers free, self-guided vineyard and garden walking tours to wine-tasting guests.

Owners Greg and PJ Maness have nick-named the elevated vegetable, flower and herb garden “Little Eden.” From heirloom tomatoes to towering giant sunflowers to farm animals, the farm is a haven situated in Jamul just south of Rancho San Diego.

Guests can also watch ripening vineyard grapes and changing colors from up-close vineyard tables outdoors.

For tasting and tour reservations, contact tasting room manager Kathy Cleveringa at 619-403-9089 or kathycleveringa@gmail.com.

Social distancing and sanitation protocols are in place for COVID-19. Masks are required on guests in some locations to protect staff and other guests. Children and well-behaved doors are allowed; guests can also bring a picnic lunch.

For more information, visit www.CasiCieloWinery.com.