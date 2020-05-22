CASINO PAUMA TO REMAIN TEMPORARILY CLOSED FOR SAFETY OF ITS GUESTS, COMMUNITY AND EMPLOYEES

East County News Service

May 22, 2020 (Pauma Valley) – Bucking the trend of several local casinos that reopened this week or have announced upcoming reopening dates, Casino Pauma on Wednesday announced that it will remain closed indefinitely, choosing to following the advice of Governor Gavin Newsom and health officials to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

“It is very important to the Pauma Band of Luiseño Indians and Casino Pauma Leadership that we continue to demonstrate that ‘Where People Come First,’ is more than a slogan,” said Jim Thomason, General Manager of Casino Pauma. “Chairman, Temet Aguilar, the Tribal Council and Casino Pauma Leadership do not believe in gambling with the health and safety of our guests, our Team Members or the community. In the spirit of our sovereign-to-sovereign relationship, we will continue to follow Governor Newsom’s recommendations or until we are more confident it is safe for us to reopen.”

Tribal Leadership and Casino Pauma’s main focus has been to help the local community and provide support, the casino’s website states. During the closure, Casino Pauma assisted employees with filing unemployment and navigating the red tape.

Take-out food and other products are available at Pauma’s store and deli

Additionally, The Tribal Council directed Casino Pauma to open the Pauma Store where employees, neighboring tribes, and the community can safely order dry, bulk, canned items, COVID-19 safety products and other hard to find household essentials, online and receive them via a drive thru pickup at the Pauma Pavilion at Casino Pauma to avoid going to nearby cities with larger populations. Orders may be placed via this link: https://www.paumatribe.com/shop/ or by texting or calling (760) 891-7953, and picked up between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Casino Pauma also opened the Pizza Deli for curbside takeout, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, again as a safe option to minimize exposure in the larger cities. Orders can be placed via www.casinopauma.net. The majority of the menu items are under $9.

Though Casino Pauma may be temporarily closed, it remains busy implementing and preparing safety protocols and preventive measures to help its guests feel safe and comfortable.

“We encourage everyone to be safe, patient and compassionate as we battle to contain COVID-19 and look forward to welcoming our guests back once the restrictions have been lifted” said Jim Thomason, General Manager.

Casino Pauma is owned and operated by the Pauma Band of Luiseno Indians. For more information, visit http:www.casinopauma.com.