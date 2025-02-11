CATHOLIC DIOCESE POSTS RIGHTS AND RESOURCES FOR IMMIGRANTS

East County News Service

February 11, 2025 (San Diego) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego is working to provide information for immigrants and their families in the wake of mass deportations and stringent immigration policies imposed by President Donald Trump. The information is available in English and Spanish, as well as translation options for other languages.

Catholic Charities has launched a webpage to provide “reliable information, such as the rights of immigrants, how to find a relative if he or she has been detained, and what legal documents may be needed, like power of attorney. Resources and training also will be available to parishes,” the diocese posted.

Click on these links to view resources including rights for immigrants:

emergencysafetyplan.org (English)

plandeemergencia.org (Spanish)

The site also has “Know your rights” cards that can be carried in wallets, as well as articles and videos on a variety of topics to help immigrants and certain refugees whose legal status has been revoked by the Trump administration, putting them at risk of detention or deportation.