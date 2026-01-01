Cause of death released on 35-year-old man who died in county jail Aug. 30

East County News Service

January 1, 2026 (San Diego) – The County Medical’s office has determined that Steven Curren, 35, died of natural causes at a hospital on August 30, less than an hour and a half after he was found unresponsive in his cell at San Diego County’s Central Jail. An autopsy found the cause of death was due to complications of hypertensive cardiovascular disease in the setting of a smaller than normal right kidney. Asthma, chronic ethanol use, and obesity were cited as significant contributing factors.

According to the Sheriff’s department media release, several Incarcerated persons at the San Diego Central Jail notified Sheriff's Deputies that Curren was in medical distress shortly after 3 p.m. Deputies discovered Mr. Curren and immediately activated 9-1-1, requested additional assistance from the facility's medical staff, and began life saving measures. Paramedics and the San Diego Fire Department assumed lifesaving measures upon their arrival and Mr. Curren was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m.

Curren had been in Sheriff's custody since August 29 and was facing charges for vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.

The Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) was notified regarding the incident which was also investigated by the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit,

The Sheriff’s department has drawn criticism for the high number of jail deaths in recent years, some of which have resulted in lawsuits against the county and large settlements paid out.