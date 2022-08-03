CDC STUDY SHOWS UNVACCINATED PEOPLE OVER AGE 50 ARE 29 TIMES MORE LIKELY TO DIE OF COVID THAN VACCINATED AND DOUBLE BOOSTED PEOPLE

By Miriam Raftery

August 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Would you risk an action that increase your risk of dying 29-fold?

New data from the Centers for Disease Control reveals that among people over age 50, those who are unvaccinated are:

29 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than people the same age who are vaccinated and have had two booster shots, and

4 times more likely to die than people the same age who are vaccinated with just one booster shot.

Among all ages 5 and up, the risk of dying from COVID-19 is 6 times higher among unvaccinated people than in those who are vaccinated; the study did not look at boosters in younger persons, many of whom are not yet eligible for boosters.

Although many people who have been vaccinated and boosted still contract COVID, since vaccines don’t provide full protection against the newest variants, those who are vaccinated and boosted nearly always have mild cases and don’t require treatment in hospital intensive care units.

This is true even among older individuals, such as President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, both of whom had mild cases with no hospitalization required. ECM has spoken with medical professionals who confirm that ICU patients dying or critically ill with COVID now are almost all unvaccinated individuals.

Vaccines and booster shots are available free locally at major pharmacies and healthcare providers.

To monitor rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths by vaccination status, data is reported from jurisdictions that can link case surveillance data to immunization registries and identify the vaccination status of people who test positive for COVID-19. The participating jurisdictions represent over 60% of the U.S. population and all regions of the country.

Learn more: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#rates-by-vaccine-status