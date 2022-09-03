CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL LITERACY WEEK SEPT. 5-10 AT NEW CHILDCARE CENTER IN LEMON GROVE

By Miriam Raftery

September 3, 2022 (Lemon Grove, CA) -- You’re invited to celebrate International Literacy Week at the new My Space Learning Time childcare center in Lemon Grove. Bring your children to enjoy different themed events each day from September 5-10.

Come early for a meet and greet starting at 2:30, following by an afternoon and evening of free, fun events from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day including:

Mon. Sept. 5: Alphabet crafts

Tues. Sept. 6: Alphabet puzzle

Wed. Sept. 7: Matching and rhyming words

Thurs. Sept. 8: Building your family story

Fri. Sept. 9: Sensory bits



Sat. Sept. 10: Grand celebratory day of literacy in our community

My Space Learning Time is located at 8081 Broadway, Lemon Grove 91945.