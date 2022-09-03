CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL LITERACY WEEK SEPT. 5-10 AT NEW CHILDCARE CENTER IN LEMON GROVE

By Miriam Raftery

September 3, 2022 (Lemon Grove, CA)  -- You’re invited to celebrate International Literacy Week at  the new My Space Learning Time childcare center in Lemon Grove. Bring your children to enjoy different themed events each day from September 5-10.

Come early for a meet and greet starting at 2:30, following by an afternoon and evening of free, fun events from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day including:

  • Mon. Sept. 5:   Alphabet crafts
  • Tues. Sept. 6:  Alphabet puzzle
  • Wed. Sept. 7:  Matching and rhyming words
  • Thurs. Sept. 8: Building your family story
  • Fri. Sept. 9:      Sensory bits
  • Sat. Sept. 10:   Grand celebratory day of literacy in our community

My Space Learning Time is located at  8081 Broadway, Lemon Grove 91945.

Learn more at http://lemongrovechildcare.com/

 


Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

