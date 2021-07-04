CELEBRATE RAMONA’S HISTORIC KENILWORTH INN MURAL WITH A TRADITIONAL CHICKEN DINNER

By Miriam Raftery

July 4, 2021 (Ramona) – The Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Murals Project invites you to an old-fashioned chicken dinner at Begent Ranch (18528 Highland Valley Road, Ramona) on Sunday, July 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. to celebrate the historic Kenilworth Inn Mural.

Catered by Marinade on Main, the event will offer music by Dirty Confetti band, a silent auction that includes sketches of the mural by the artist Beata Wojcik, a sneak peek at the upcoming Kumeyaay mural by the artist, historical overview of the Kenilworth Inn, and a full course chicken dinner in the tradition of the Kenilworth Inn and more.

You can opt for just the dinner with free parking, or purchase a package that includes the Ramona Art and Wine Festival on November 5, 6 or 7.

Kennelworth Inn event ticket only: $55

Ramona Art & Wine Festival ticket and Kenilworth Inn ticket: $100 ($10 savings)



VIP Festival ticket and Kenilworth Inn ticket: $140 ($10 savings)

Click here to purchase a ticket online, or send check to: Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project, P.O. Box 1661, Ramona, CA 92065

Please note that physical tickets are not distributed at the time of online purchase. When you pay and register online your name will be added to a list which will enable your entrance to the dinner.