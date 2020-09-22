CELEBRATING SUNFLOWERS: POP-UP ART SHOW SEPT. 26 IN JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS

East County News Service East County News Service

September 22, 2020 (Jacumba Hot Springs) – You’re invited to “Celebrate the Sunflowers” at a pop-art art show featuring local artists on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show will be held at 44545 and 44555 Old Highway 80 in Jacumba Hot Springs.