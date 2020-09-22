CELEBRATING SUNFLOWERS: POP-UP ART SHOW SEPT. 26 IN JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS

East County News Service
 
September 22, 2020 (Jacumba Hot Springs) – You’re invited to “Celebrate the Sunflowers” at a pop-art art show featuring local artists on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.  The show will be held at 44545 and 44555 Old Highway 80 in Jacumba Hot Springs.
 
This exhibit will feature paintings and crafts by Nancy Rupe, metal sculptures by Kirk Gilliam, basketry by Becky Person, and works of local artists Bill McKee, Linda Churchill and Paul Stevens.


