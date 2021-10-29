CELEBRATION OF LIFE NOV. 7 FOR UPS DRIVER KILLED IN PLANE CRASH

East County News Service

October 29, 2021 (Santee) – A celebration of life for Steve Krueger, the UPS driver killed by a plane that crashed in Santee on October 11, will be held at Santee Town Center Community Park on Sunday, November 7. The service will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. fields 1 and 2. The Santee Town Center Community Park is located at 550 Park Center Community Park, Santee.

Guests should bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

Donations in Krueger’s memory can be made to The Barking Lot.