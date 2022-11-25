CELEBRATION OF LIGHT AT FORT CROSS IN JULIAN

East County News Service

November 25, 2022 (Julian) - Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures in Wynola, near the quaint mountain town of Julian, will host a Celebration of Light and more holiday fun each Friday and Saturday in December from 5 to 8 p.m. The celebration includes a walk-through light display with seven different lighted musical scenes to dazzle guests.

In addition, holiday joy on the farm includes a lively country hoedown where you can kick up your heels to the music or join in the jug band show.

Prepaid reservations are required for this limited event:

$25 per person age 4+

Early bird discount: 5% off with code: FCC5%; expires 11-27-2022

For reservations and details, visit https://www.fortcross.com/christmaslights.