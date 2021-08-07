CEO OF LOCAL UMBRELLA MEDIA GROUP HOLDS FASHION SHOW FUNDRAISER FOR NON-PROFIT THE B.A.G. NETWORKING

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Photos by Farima Tabbrizi of FT Images.

August 7, 2021 (Lakeside) -- CEO Brad Weber, the force behind Local Umbrella Media Group, held a fashion show fundraiser for the non-profit---The B.A.G. Networking "Business Associates Group" at Lakeside’s Trevi Hills Winery on August 4th.

The fashion show was presented by a local designer, Dawn Sebaugh of WALA – Wear Art Live Art. Food was available from Nori’s Nosh Catering with charcuterie cones just one of their offerings.

“Over 200 guests enjoyed delicious bites paired with Trevi Hill’s fabulous assortments of wines as they were enveloped in the breathtaking 360-degree views. Invitees danced into the sunset at this picturesque hidden gem while helping us support charity guest The B.A.G. Networking 501c3,” said Weber via email. “The B.A.G. Networking "Business Associates Group"‪ is made up of volunteers that generously give their time and efforts to help make a difference in the community – with 100% of B.A.G. proceeds going to worthy local causes.”

The Runway Chardonnay Charity Fashion Show & Wine Tasting was in collaboration with Wear Art Live Art (WALA), and Aimee Fuller Hat & Jewelry Designs.

Music and sound production provided by DJ Legvcy and Depth AV and mistress of ceremonies Kathy Cameron.

One of the attendees, N. Jayne Most, a former El Cajon resident, travelled from Arizona to support her friend, Dawn Sebaugh. Most received national attention last year as a healthcare worker-- a nurse who barely survived a bout of COVID19. Her story went viral.

Other attendees included ENTERTALK RADIO's M. Florentino Buenaventura and Paul Berezetsky among others.

Weber described the media group as,“Local social, print, and online media company currently reaching over 100,000 San Diego area homes each month with community newspapers, magazines, and custom publications --- newest offerings include a weekly podcast and local tv shows,” stated Weber. He noted they serve 27 areas locally and several outside of San Diego.