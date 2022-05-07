CHAIR OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY TAKES LEAVE OVER ASSAULT CLAIM

By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Will Rodriguez-Kennedy. Photo by Chris Jennewein

May 7, 2022 (San Diego) - The chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party revealed Friday he will take a leave of absence amid reported allegations of assault.

Will Rodriguez-Kennedy called the allegations “completely false” but said he would step aside because the local party has “critical work that must continue.”

Rodriguez-Kennedy did not address the specifics of the allegations, but party activist Tasha Williamson took to social media to accuse him of sexual assault.

“The chair of the San Diego Democratic Party needs to tell the party about the allegations against him!” Williamson posted.