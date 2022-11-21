CHAMBER HOLIDAY PROJECT HELPS LA MESA SENIORS: DONATE ITEMS BY DEC. 2

East County News Service

November 21, 2022 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce seeks donations of items to help 16 homebound seniors locally, which will be assembled in large gift baskets and gift bags.

The gifts will be delivered by the La Mesa Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol. To allow time for wrapping and delivery, all donated items must be received by Friday, December 12. Please bring items to Fran Smith at the La Mesa Chamber’s office, 8080 La Mesa Blvd., Suite 214 between Monday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mary England, Chamber President, can also meet donors seven days a week to pick up items directly from you by calling her at 619-251-7730.

Suggested items to purchase or donate: Canned soups, canned vegetables, canned fruits, crackers, pasta, marinara, macaroni & cheese, instant cereals, bars of soap, tubes of toothpaste, tissues, bottles of hand soaps, hand sanitizer, socks, pens and pads of paper. Gift cards in any denomination from the following locations: Walmart, Target, or any grocery store. Please double check expiration dates, If you have another item you believe will put a smile on their faces, drop them off.

“We want to make this a memorable holiday for our home bound seniors again this year,” England says.