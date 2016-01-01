Chance for showers, thunderstorms expected in East County; mountains and deserts under Flash Flood Watch

East County News Service East County News Service

Sept. 27, 2025 (San Diego County) -- The latest National Weather Service forecast for the San Diego area shows below-seasonal temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms, especially over the mountains and deserts, with a Beach Hazard Statement for coastal areas due to elevated surf.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the San Diego County mountain and desert areas until 7 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS reports that an u nanticipated weather pattern continues to affect the county, particularly the East County's mountains and deserts, bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms and unseasonably cool temperatures.