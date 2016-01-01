Chance for showers, thunderstorms expected in East County; mountains and deserts under Flash Flood Watch

The Flash Flood Watch is due to the potential for heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms, with hourly rates possibly reaching 0.50 to 1 inch per hour in affected areas. The main concern is flash flooding of low-water crossings and the potential for debris flows over burn scar areas.
The Beach Hazard Statement is also in effect for San Diego County and Orange County coastal areas from Sunday through Tuesday due to elevated surf and a high rip current risk caused by a south swell from Hurricane Narda.
South-facing beaches could see sets up to 8 feet.
Today's forecast for the mountains from the NWS shows cloudy conditions early with patchy fog, becoming mostly cloudy. There is a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms, primarily this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be between 68 and 76 degrees, which is well below average for this time of year. Winds will be light, generally 10 mph. The chance of measurable precipitation is 50%.
Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with a slight chance of evening showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog is expected overnight. Lows will be chilly, ranging from 46 to 56 degrees.
Sunday should bring clouds with morning fog, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs will be 70 to 77 degrees. A slight chance of afternoon showers/thunderstorms remains.
Today's forecast for the deserts from the NWS shows partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Highs are forecast to be 86 to 90 degrees. Winds will be light. The chance of measurable precipitation is 50%.
Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, becoming mostly clear. Lows are expected to be between 65 and 72 degrees.
Sunday should be mostly sunny. Highs will warm slightly to 88 to 92 degrees.
The unstable weather is expected to gradually weaken as the low-pressure system moves east on Sunday, leading to a much drier forecast starting Monday.
However, temperatures in the mountains and inland valleys will remain below normal through early next week before a gradual warming trend begins mid-week.
For more details on the weather, visit the National Weather Service's website.
