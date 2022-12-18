CHANUKAH CELEBRATION AND DRONE GELT DROP TODAY AT GROSSMONT HIGH

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

December 18, 2022 (El Cajon) – Chabad of East County will present a Chanukah Celebration  at the Grossmont High School football field (Jack Moshin Stadium) starting at 4:30 pm. today. Highlights of the event will include a grand Menorah lighting with community leaders and guests, as well as a drone gelt drop and magic show.

The event will also feature music, hot latkes, jelly donuts, Chanukah crafts and prizes.

The event is free, though RSVPs are appreciated by calling 619 387 8770 or visit www.JewishEC.com/drone .

Grossmont High School is located at 1100 Murray Drive in El Cajon.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon