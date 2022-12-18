CHANUKAH CELEBRATION AND DRONE GELT DROP TODAY AT GROSSMONT HIGH

East County News Service

December 18, 2022 (El Cajon) – Chabad of East County will present a Chanukah Celebration at the Grossmont High School football field (Jack Moshin Stadium) starting at 4:30 pm. today. Highlights of the event will include a grand Menorah lighting with community leaders and guests, as well as a drone gelt drop and magic show.

The event will also feature music, hot latkes, jelly donuts, Chanukah crafts and prizes.

The event is free, though RSVPs are appreciated by calling 619 387 8770 or visit www.JewishEC.com/drone .

Grossmont High School is located at 1100 Murray Drive in El Cajon.