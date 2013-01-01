CHAPARRAL FIRE IN DE LUZ/LA CRESTA 1,200 ACRES 0% CONTAINED

Evacuation Site Murrieta Valley High School

By Jonathan Goetz

Photo: SDG&E via ECM News Partner 10 News

Saturday, August 28 (San Diego/Riverside) - A fire that started around this afternoon near Cleveland Forest Road and Tenaja Road southwest of Murrieta in San Diego County [33.484721, -117.39309] has burned 1,200 acres and is 0% contained, according to a Cal Fire Incidents report posted 6:23 p.m. Saturday, on the State of California's website.

The San Diego Union Tribune summarized the fire's location as north of Fallbrook in the De Luz/La Cresta area.

@CALFIRERRU is operating under unified command with @ClevelandNF reports @CAL_FIRE on twitter. Check those first two twitter feeds for the most up to date information, as well as @eastcountyalert.

Although the fire is in San Diego County, it is in closer proximity to firefighting resources in Riverside. The fire is near, but so far not in, Camp Pendleton, where resources have also been mobilized to fight the blaze.

The San Diego Humane Society tweeted under #ChaparralFire "If you are evacuating your home, take your pets with you. Pets cannot fend for themselves during disasters and leaving them behind can risk both their lives and those of rescuers. Leave early and don't wait for mandatory evacuation orders."