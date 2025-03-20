CHEERS TO THE VALLEY WINE FESTIVAL APRIL 5 IN RAMONA

East County News Service

March 20, 2025 (Ramona) -- The Ramona Valley Vintners Association and the Ramona Chamber of Commerce invite you to Cheers to the Valley Wine Festival on Saturday, April 5 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Begent Ranch (18528 Highland Valley Rd., Ramona).

The event includes catered small bites, arts and craft vendors, live music by a local artist, unlimited tastings from nine local wineries and a complimentary tasting glass.

For tickets and lists of participating wineries and vendors, visit https://ramonachamber.com/cheerstothevalley