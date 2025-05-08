CHICAGO CARDINAL NAMED FIRST POPE FROM UNITED STATES

New Pope is viewed as a moderate

By Miriam Raftery

Photo courtesy of Vatican News Service

May 8, 2025 (San Diego)—In a historic move, the conclave of cardinals at the Vatican has chosen Chicago Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost to be the 267th Pope, the first American to lead the Catholic church worldwide. He will serve as Pope Leo XIV, succeeding the late Pope Francis.

“Peace be with you all,” the new Pope greeted the crowd gathered at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, where he spoke in both Italian and Spanish.

His appointment came as a surprise, since he was not among the top contenders named in media reports, leading to speculation that he may have emerged as a consensus, compromise candidate, chosen on the second day of the conclave.

Who is Pope Leo XIV?

As cardinal, he has granted few interviews, but at a 2023 Vatican press conference, he stated, “Our work is to enlarge the tent and to let everyone know they are welcome inside the church.”

Considered a moderate who has supported Pope Francis’ progressive stances on social issues such as helping the poor and protecting immigrants, he is conservative on abortion and has opposed women in church leadership roles. He has voice compassion for the LGBTQ community, yet has said in an interview back in 2012 that he viewed homosexuality as at odds with the gospel.

Last year, he gave a sermon and interview at St. Jude’s Church in Illinois, where among other things he stated:

We need people and especially ministers who can live and express and offer to others the mercy, forgiveness and healing of God."

“True Justice for all people, especially for the downtrodden, reaching out to help the poor and the suffering and the immigrants and those who most need the mercy of God who most need the church … that's who Francis is.”

"(On immigration) "There's got to be a way both to solve the problem but also to treat people with respect. Every one of us whether we were born in the United States of America or on the North Pole, we all are given that gift of being created in the image and likeness of God and the day we forget that is a day we forget who we are."

Born in America, he attended Villanova University and Catholic Theological Union in Chicago before receiving a doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome. He later served as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru, as part of an Augustine order.

Augustines have their western U.S. province in San Diego.

Since 2023, he has served as president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

San Diegans react to news of new Pope

St. Augustine High School in San Diego posted, "Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected leader of the Catholic Church, celebrated Mass right here on our campus during our 90th anniversary (2012-2013 school year). To now see him step onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica as the 267th pope is nothing short of humbling. A fellow Augustinian and man of deep faith, his presence at Saints left a lasting impression—and now, his papacy begins with that same spirit of service, wisdom, and humility. We’re proud, we’re inspired, and we’re praying for his journey ahead. Once a Saint, always a Saint."

Photos (left and right) via St. Augustine High School's Facebook page

San Diego Auxiliary Bishop Michael Pham told NBC 7 that the new pope understands the needs of the people, adding that he expects to see continuity with the work of Pope Francis to “reach out to support the marginalized, the vulnerable people.” He voiced hope for people to come together in “joy and peace” in this jubilee year, which the Catholic church celebrate every 25 years.

The University of San Diego issued a statement celebrating Cardinal Prevost’s selection as the first American-born pope to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics. “Pope Leon embodies the university’s mission and vision, one that seeks to affirm the dignity of every human by building bridges and leading with compassion,” the university stated. “Together, we continue to work toward a world where we welcome all by fostering peace, working for justice, and leading with love. May God bless Pope Leo XIV.”

Yusef Miller with the North County Equity & Justice Coalition, noted that there are over 3 million African-American Catholics. Of the new pope, Miler stated, “He is of the tradition of Pope Francis, and that is what many Catholics hoped for. I pray that he s also conscious of the particular burdenous plight of People of Color in the U.S. legal justice system.” Though not a Christian, Miller voiced love for Jesus adding, “may his TRUE way be followed by all.”

World leaders also voiced congratulations.

President Donald Trump posted on social media, “It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Ukraine’s President Vlodymyr Zelensky sent congratulations on X, posting, “Ukraine deeply values the Holy See’s consistent position in upholding international law, condemning the Russian Federation’s military aggression against Ukraine, and protecting the rights of innocent civilians.”

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen stated, “We sincerely congratulate His Holiness Leo XIV on his election as Pope and head of the Catholic Church. We wish that his pontificate be guided by wisdom and strength, as he leads the Catholic community and inspires the world through his commitment to peace and dialogue.”





