East County News Service

July 24, 2021 (Chula Vista) - The Chicano Federation, in partnership with the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club, proudly presents 'Kickin' it With the Loyal,' an eight-week soccer camp for children ages 5-12.

Children will get the opportunity to train with the pros at the United States Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, which has trained some of the nation's best local athletes.

Each day, two Loyal players will run soccer drills with your kids, sign autographs and interact with participants.

The camps' purpose is to foster team building, social skills and technical development. Your child will have the opportunity to be physically active while also learning about soccer. Kids will also receive their very own soccer ball, camp t-shirt and tickets to a San Diego Loyal match for them and their families.

Transportation, snacks and lunch are included at no cost. For more information and to sign your child up, please visit https://levelupsandiego.org/en/chicano-federation-presents-kickin-it-wit....