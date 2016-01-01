Chief’s Corner: Charge into Safety National Fire Prevention Week Oct 6th

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

In the quiet hum of a modern home, danger sometimes hides in plain sight. It’s not the flicker of a candle or the forgotten stove burner, it’s the lithium-ion battery powering your phone, your e-bike, your child’s toy. This year’s Fire Prevention Week Oct 5th – 11th 2025, communities across the country are sounding the alarm on a new frontier of fire safety.

The theme, “Charge into Fire Safety™”, urges families to rethink how they buy, charge, and recycle the batteries that fuel everyday life.

Charge into fire safety: 3 steps

Buy only listed products. When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery look for a safety certification mark such as UL, ETL, or CSA. This means it meets important safety standards

Charge devices safely. Always use the cords that came with the product to charge. Follow the instructions from the manufacturer. Buy new chargers from the manufacturer or one that the manufacturer has approved. Charge your device on a hard surface. Don’t overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when it’s fully charged.

Recycle batteries responsibly. Don’t throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins because they could start a fire. Recycle your device or battery at a safe battery recycling location. Visit call2recycle.org to find a recycling spot near you.

Fire Prevention Week isn’t just about avoiding tragedy, it’s about building habits that protect what matters most.

Full NFPA Source with additional information Celebrate NFPA Fire Prevention Week (FPW), October 5-11

*Note: The information in this article was compiled from various sources. These suggestions are not a complete list of every preventative or loss control measure. The information is not intended to replace additional safety manuals or the advice of another qualified professional(s). We make no guarantee of results from use of this information. We assume no liability in connection with the information nor the suggestions.