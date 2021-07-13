CHIEF’S CORNER: CHEAP SUNGLASSES – KEEPING AN EYE ON YOUR WELLNESS

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

July is UV Awareness Month!

July 13, 2021 (San Diego) -- During the summer we put a lot of emphasis on protecting skin from UV rays. It is important. But we cannot forget about protecting the eyes — exposure to bright sunlight increases the risk of developing these four ailments: cataracts, macular degeneration, growths on the eye and cancer.

Here are some tips from the American Academy of Ophthalmology:

Check for 100 percent UV protection: Make sure your sunglasses block 100 percent of UV-A rays and UV-B rays.

Choose wrap-around styles. Ideally, your sunglasses should wrap all the way around to your temples, so the sun's rays cannot enter from the side.

Wear a hat. In addition to your sunglasses, wear a broad-brimmed hat to protect your eyes.

Do not be fooled by clouds. The sun's rays can pass through haze and thin clouds. Sun damage to eyes can occur anytime during the year, not just in the summertime.

Protect your eyes during peak sun times. Sunglasses should be worn whenever outside, and it is especially important to wear sunglasses in the early afternoon and at higher altitudes, where UV light is more intense.

Never look directly at the sun. Looking directly at the sun at any time, including during an eclipse, can lead to solar retinopathy, damage to the eye's retina from solar radiation.

