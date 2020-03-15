CHIEF’S CORNER: IS THERE A VIRUS OF INCONSIDERATION?

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna﻿

March 15, 2020 (San Diego)--You probably don’t remember me, but I remember you. At the bank, the gym, in the grocery store, the receptionist. You were the one disgustingly sneezing, coughing and hacking without covering your mouth. Like a driver texting, you’re placing everyone else at risk. Is it just ignorance or arrogance?

I am shocked as I observe the inconsideration some are demonstrating during this time. Please be mindful!

Flu activity peaks between December and March resulting in more than 200,000 hospitalizations and thousands of deaths each year. Now with the Corona virus we have an even greater risk of being exposed to an additional dangerous and deadly virus.

What you could have done once symptoms came on is:

Stay at home and avoided contact with others.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or arm when coughing or sneezing.

If you are really ill contact your doctor.

Most importantly refrain from work, school, travel, shopping, social events, and public gatherings until feeling better.

Most importantly - Use some common sense!

How to avoid getting any type of virus?

Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, ears or mouth.

Drink fluids even when you feel well.

Wash your hands often and clean surfaces shared with others such as keyboards, telephones, exercise equipment, TV, remotes etc.

Eat right and exercise.

And to the food server, please don’t cough on my food when waiting on me. Your tip: Stay home!

For additional Flu Facts, Corona Virus and Prevention visit: http://www.cdc.gov/flu/about and https://lnkd.in/g_Ki2KU

Stay safe, stay smart and THINK OF OTHERS – please share!