CHILD, 6, ABDUCTED IN SPRING VALLEY; LAST SEEN IN NATIONAL CITY

East County News Service

Photo: Joylin Guttierez, 6, and her suspected captor, her non-custodial parent Wendy Guttierez

February 22, 2022 (Spring Valley) -- The Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station wants your help in locating a missing six-year-old girl from Spring Valley.

On Tuesday, February 22 around 1:15 p.m., Joylin Gutierrez was taken from Kempton Elementary School located in the 700 block of Kempton Street in Spring Valley. Joylin is Hispanic, three feet tall with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink or purple sweater.

Joylin is believed to be with her biological, non-custodial parent, 45-year-old Wendy Gutierrez.

They were last seen around 4:00 p.m. in the area near East Plaza Boulevard and South Harbison Avenue in National City.

W endy Gutierrez is a Hispanic woman standing 5'4" tall, weighing 120 pounds with bright blue hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Joylin and Wendy Gutierrez or know where they are, please call 9-1-1. You can also call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.