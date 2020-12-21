CHILD FOUND SAFE AFTER AUTO THEFT AND KIDNAPPING IN EL CAJON

By Miriam Raftery
 
December 21, 2020 (El Cajon) – A woman who left the motor running on her vehicle parked in an alley while she unloaded groceries into her apartment at 300 W. Madison Street saw a man steal the vehicle with her 3-year-old child inside.

Officers from El Cajon Police and a San Diego Sheriff’s helicopter responded to her 911 call at 11 a.m.  During a search of the area, a worker at a business in the 300 block of Front Street called to report an abandoned vehicle. Fortunately, the child was still in the vehicle, unharmed.
 
Officers and deputies searched the area for over two hours but were not able to locate a suspect, according to the ECPD.
 
The suspect was described as a white male adult or possibly a light skinned black male adult in his 30’s. He was last seen by a witness running west towards nearby Interstate 8. 
 
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
 

