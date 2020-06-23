CHILDREN’S NATURE RETREAT REOPENS AFTER COVID-19 SHUTDOWN: ANIMAL RESCUE NEEDS VISITORS AND DONATIONS

Source: Children’s Nature Retreat

June 23, 2020 (Alpine) -- The Children’s Nature Retreat, a 20-acre animal sanctuary in Alpine with 140-plus domesticated animals, is reopening to guests.

The animal sanctuary is open by appointment only, limited to 50 people. Guests are required to wear masks at the entrance, and if they come within 6-feet of anyone outside of their family/household; visitors can roam the outdoor property on the self-guided tour without masks.

At this time, no personal tours will be offered to allow for social distancing. Sanitizer will be offered at the entrance, and bathrooms will be open. Picnic tables will also be open, set up at least 6-feet apart, and guests are asked to sanitize the tables before they are used via a disinfectant station.

Rules and safety protocols will continue to evolve over the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to be able to reopen, and feel that we are doing it in such a way that we are keeping everyone safe, all while offering a nice experience,” said Agnes Barrelet, executive director.

Due to the statewide COVID-19 stay-at-home order, the Retreat closed for public visits and school field trips on March 19. Although they recently launched online classes – $5 lessons and virtual school field trips – the majority of the sanctuary’s revenue comes from visits and fundraising events, both of which have be halted, due to the pandemic. Therefore, it’s dire that the retreat reopens.

While temporarily closed, the Retreat cancelled fundraising events, such as an annual Easter Egg Hunt and monthly Flow With Nature group wellness programs. Additionally, the Retreat postponed their annual fundraising gala “An Evening on Safari,” planned for June 6 and set to generate $100,000 this year through anticipated sponsorship revenue and auctions items. With that, the non-profit is in great need of financial donations to help feed and care for the animals.

The Retreat is asking San Diegans for their help in caring for the more than 140 domesticated livestock and exotic animals from around the world – 22 different species and 58 distinct breeds. They are requesting donations of any kind to help feed and care for the animals, as well as assist with veterinarian services. Donations can be made at https://ChildrensNatureRetreat.org/Donate/

The Children’s Nature Retreat also just acquired 12 new animals from an elderly woman who could no longer care for them, including mini horses, donkeys, goats, as well as a donkey, alpaca, and llama. Most animals at the Retreat have been obtained from owners who could no longer keep or care for them, while some have been rescued from harsh living conditions.

“Prior to the pandemic, we had committed to taking on these animals, as well as emus and a pig,” explained Barrelet. “They need our care and we’re hopeful that the community will help us. Due to the pandemic, we had to postpone the building of their enclosures and the pick-up of the last three animals. We hope we will resume the building of the enclosures soon and reunite everyone.”

Donations can be made safely online. Here are a few suggested options:

Give $10 and you will feed Crackle, our quail for a month.

Give $25 and you will feed one of our mini goats for a month.

Give $50 and you will feed one of our mini horses for a month.

Give $100 and you will feed one of our zebras for a month.

Give $250 and you will feed a camel for a month.

Give $500 and you will feed our bison “Cheyenne” for a month.