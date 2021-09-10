East County News Service

September 10, 2021 (Alpine) - The Children’s Nature Retreat in Alpine is hosting its 9th annual Fundraiser Gala with ‘An Evening On Safari’ on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Beginning at 4:00 p.m., the safari-themed event will host a specialty cocktail reception, followed by a three-course gourmet dinner. Live entertainment will be provided by the talented international group, Sharon Katz and The Peace Train.

Throughout the evening, guests will be able to participate in live and silent auctions, containing prizes from week-long stay in Ireland, as well as an overnight stay at the Retreat (including Continental breakfast, BBQ, daytime activities with the animal keepers, and more), a Spa Day for eight guests at the Retreat, airline tickets, a variety of handmade products from Africa, and so much more. All money raised in the auctions will support the Retreat’s mission and its animals.

Guests also have the option to attend the exquisite night in safari-themed attire and participate in a (costume) contest.

The Children’s Nature Retreat is located on 20 acres of land and home to more than 170 domesticated livestock and exotic animals. All donations will support the Retreat’s hands-on and interactive programs that educate families and children. The annual fundraiser allows the Retreat to expand their resources and accommodate more animals in need of a home.

Individual tickets for the event are $150; while VIP tickets are $250, which include a private tour of the entire facility before the event begins (3:00 to 4:00 p.m.).

For more details about the gala, visit https://ChildrensNatureRetreat.org/9th-annual-fundraiser-gala-safari-2021/. For more information on the Retreat, visit www.ChildrensNatureRetreat.org or call (619) 320-4942.

The Children’s Nature Retreat Foundation is a 501 c3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and their families. The Retreat, located on 20-acres in Alpine, Calif., is an animal sanctuary, where 170+ domesticated livestock and exotic animals – 22 different species and 60 distinct breeds – call home. Many of the animals have been acquired from owners who could no longer keep or care for them, while some have been rescued from harsh living conditions; these animals will now live out the rest of their lives in the serenity of the Retreat. For more information, visit https://childrensnatureretreat.org/ or call (619) 320-4942.