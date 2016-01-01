Chili Cookoff Nov. 8 to benefit Circle TLC Ranch

East County News Service

Oct. 12, 2025 (Lakeside) -- Circle TLC Ranch-Equine Therapy is holding its 14th annual chili cookoff in November.

Dubbing itself "the best chili cook off in East County," leaders of the group say they are currently seeking chili cookers for the event, which costs $25 as a donation to enter a chili to contend.

The cookoff costs $5 (as a donation) that includes tasting and judging chilis as well as a bottle of water to clean the palate and put out any fires from the hot dishes. Children under age 2 will be admitted at no cost.

The event is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 8 at 11541 Moreno Ave. in Lakeside.

Funds raised in the cookoff go toward supporting the nonprofit TLC ranch, horses and scholarships for women and young people who have suffered trauma.

There will be first-, second- and third-place prizes, games and crafts, a photo booth, auctions, raffle baskets and a "kids table" for the younger chili eaters.

Circle TLC Ranch provides equine-assisted therapy and programs to help heal and empower children, women and families who have experienced trauma, abuse or other personal struggles.

The ranch uses a hands-on approach with horses to help participants rebuild trust, gain confidence and experience emotional and spiritual growth. It also offers equine-assisted coaching to corporations to improve teamwork and leadership skills.

The ranch uses Equine-Assisted Therapy to help individuals overcome challenges. Through meaningful interactions with horses, participants work to process trauma, rebuild trust, and develop new strengths in a safe space.

Founded in 2010, the ranch's mission is to provide a place of healing, growth and transformation. The name Circle TLC is inspired by founder Tammy Collins' initials and her faith.

The group's website notes that horses "have a way of helping individuals... We have seen children overcome trauma, deal with mental issues, overcome addiction, PTSD, eating disorders, anxiety, low self-worth, and help identify negaive patters in their life that hinders them from living to their full potential."

The Circle TLC website says that the group's ultimate goal "is to see broken lives restored, and to see our clients empowered to overcome and conquer difficulties that life sometimes brings," and that leaders hope to see them "empowered to overcome any weakness that they feel they have, and encourage them to dream again and get a vision for their future."