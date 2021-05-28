CHOOSE YOUR MOVIE ADVENTURE FROM COUNTY PARKS JUNE-OCT.

East County News Service

May 28, 2021 (San Diego) — San Diego County’s summer movies in the park are back with new movies, new parks and a refreshing twist on outdoor movie screenings. Summer Movies in the Park is launching in 2021 as a hybrid series with showings on lawns, from cars and online via a secret access code. These changes align with public health guidelines so you can choose your own movie adventure.

Now in its 14th year, Summer Movies in the Park will be held in the cities of San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Oceanside, Poway and Vista – along with unincorporated areas like 4S Ranch, Escondido, Fallbrook, Julian, Lakeside, Pine Valley, Ramona, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley. It even includes several showings on the historic, bay-parked USS Midway.

View the full movie schedule at http://www.summermoviesinthepark.com/wp-content/uploads/2021_SMitP_Flyer_Master_All-Parks-Listings_v7.pdf.

The bulk of the movies will be in their original format, in parks with vast open space where you can set up chairs, spread a blanket, enjoy a picnic and relish entertainment under the stars. Music will play pre-show with some parks offering live games and activities and others hosting food trucks.

Five shows will be purely virtual, requiring an online RSVP and a code for 24-hour movie access. Your efforts will be rewarded with a free movies-at-home kit filled with recipes, games and other activities. Get excited about this diverse set of flicks; we’re showing “Toy Story 4,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Soul.” Also, join us in celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month (July) by tuning into “Ferngully: The Last Rainforest.”

Five shows will be set up as park drive-ins so you can pack the car, head down and grab a spot near the big screen to enjoy classics like “The Karate Kid," “The Sandlot” and “The Goonies." Parking will be limited at these events, so early arrival is highly recommended.

All movies are rated G, PG or PG-13 and clearly labeled when you download the full schedule, which runs June through October 2021.

Learn more by visiting summermoviesinthepark.com and following the series Facebook page.