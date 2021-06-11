CHP SEEKS HELP TO IDENTIFY HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER AND VICTIM IN CASA DE ORO

By Miriam Raftery

June 11, 2021 (Casa De Oro, CA) - “We are looking for the public’s help in locating this vehicle and driver,” Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol says of a white, two-door Honda Accord that ran over and seriously injured a woman in the early morning hours of June 10 in Casa de Oro. The victim’s identity is also unknown.

The accident occurred around 12:38 a.m., when an unidentified driver heading east on Kenora Drive drove directly over an unidentified woman who for unknown reasons was laying on the roadway on Kenora Drive east of Kenwood Drive.

“The woman sustained major injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment,” says Officer Garrow. The driver of the vehicle was last seen fleeing eastbound on Kenora Drive towards South Bonita Street.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 1998 to 2002 Honda Accord, 2-door coupe, white, with factory wheels and all four windows tinted. The vehicle would possibly have front bumper and undercarriage damage.

Anyone who may have witnessed the event or has any information regarding this crash, is urged to contact Investigator Travis Garrow with at the CHP El Cajon area office at 619-401-2000.

This collision is still under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.