CHP SEEKS IDENTITY OF WOMAN HIT AND KILLED ON HIGHWAY 94 IN JAMUL

By Miriam Raftery

January 3, 2020 (Jamul) – A woman who has not been identified was hit and killed last night at 9:30 p.m. while walking in the traffic lane on State Route 94 at the intersection of Peaceful Valley Ranch Road in Jamul. She was struck by a Chevrolet Astro van driven by a 67-year-old man.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained on scene until California Highway Patrol Officers arrived,” says Officer Travis Garrow. “Once the identity of the deceased is learned, her identity will only be released through the Medical Examiner once the family notification has been made.

Currently, it is unknown if alcohol and or drugs were a factor in this collision.

If you have any information that may help identity the victim, contact Officer Garrow at (619) 401-2000.