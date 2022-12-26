CHRISTMAS DAY APARTMENT FIRE DISPLACES SIX IN LA MESA

East County News Service

Photo via San Miguel Fire Dept. on Facebook

December 26, 2022 (La Mesa) – A blaze that may have begun in a Christmas tree yesterday damaged four units at a La Mesa apartment complex, displacing six people and killing a dog.

According to Battalion Chief Roddy Blunt with the San Miguel Fire-Rescue Dept., a child told firefighters that the fire started in her family’s Christmas tree, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Fire officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire, but are urging the public to make sure to add water daily to Christmas trees and to turn off lights when not at home or asleep.

The fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. at the complex on San Juan Street in La Mesa. The blaze began on the ground floor and quickly spread through an open window to a unit upstairs.

Around 40 firefighters responded to battle the blaze, including units from San Miguel, Heartland Fire and San Diego Fire-Rescue. It took around 40 minutes to extinquish the blaze, which destroyed the apartment where the fire began and left three other apartments uninhabitable.

No injuries to people residing in the apartment or to firefighters were reported.