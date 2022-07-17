CHRISTMAS IN JULY VENDOR MARKET JULY 23-24 AT PARKWAY PLAZA

East County News Service

July 17, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Parkway Plaza regional shopping mall in El Cajon will be hosting a Christmas in July Vendor Market on July 23 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on July 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. You’re invited to come show your support for local businesses and spread some early Christmas cheer.

If you would like to participate as a vendor, please sign up through the link below. https://californiashoppersmarket.com/sandiegoxmas/

If you have a question about this event, contact events@mychristmasproject.com.

More information: https://visitparkwayplaza.com and https://visitparkwayplaza.com/event/christmas-in-july-vendor-market/